Keith Morgan Sr., 56, Scranton, died at home on June 15.

Born in Elizabeth, N.J., son of the late William and Theresa Rollis Morgan, he was educated at Edison Tech.

Keith enjoyed watching baseball (how 'bout them Mets!), spending time with his grandchildren and watching TV after a long day of work. Keith was known to never lie - he just embellished the truth. He also thought he was Google, in human form.

Surviving are his three children, Crystal, Keith and Tiffany Morgan; three stepchildren, whom he loved as his own, Jessica and Leila Dubrotsky; and Randy Herfst; two sisters, Barbara Morgan and Joan Morgan; three brothers, William Morgan Jr., Glenn Morgan and Robert Morgan; 10 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by a brother, Scott Morgan.

A visitation and memorial service will be conducted Wednesday evening, July 3, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Frank M. Regan Funeral Home, 715 Linden St., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on June 23, 2019
