On Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, Kelly Ann McDermott passed away at the age of 52. She was a beautiful spirit, who left this world too soon. Kelly was born on June 16, 1967, in Jersey City, N.J., and grew up in Throop, Pa. She was a graduate of Mid Valley High School, Class of 1986, and for many years worked as an independent tax accountant. Kelly made others feel special with her generous heart and limitless love and affection. She opened her heart and home to anyone in need. Above all, her greatest joy in life was her children and grandchildren.
Kelly was preceded in death by her parents, Elizabeth and Leslie Sobol.
She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Nicholas McDermott; two sons, Gregory Justave and Nicholas McDermott Jr.; two daughters, Katlyn and Emily; four grandchildren, Bradlee, Travis, Addalynn and Maddelynn; two brothers, Leslie and Darryl Sobol; three sisters, Bernice, Patty and Rita; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be held Sunday evening and Monday morning. The funeral will be Monday at 9 a.m. from the John J. Turko & Sons Funeral Home, 402 Boulevard Ave., Dickson City, with Mass at 9:30 a.m. in Holy Cross Parish at St. Patrick's Church, Delaware Avenue, Olyphant. Christian burial will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Blakely. Friends may call Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 25, 2020