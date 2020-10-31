Home

Kelly E. Devine-Alunni, 48, of Jefferson Twp., passed away on Monday, Oct. 19, as a result of a horrible vehicle accident. Kelly joins her beloved son, John Adam, and her parents, John and Linda Devine of Lake Ariel, in eternal peace in heaven.

Kelly was born on Oct. 26, 1971, in New Jersey and lived in Carteret for much of her childhood. She lived in Jefferson Twp. with her husband, Joe, and son, Joseph. She was active in the community and would regularly volunteer at the VFW at Cortez. Kelly was one of a kind with a willingness to help others and devoted to her family and friends. She had a free spirit and was loved by many.

Kelly is survived by her husband, Joe; son, Joseph; daughter, Alicia Kilmer and husband, Mark; grandchildren, Madison, Ethan, and Lexi; as well as her sisters, Colleen Saint and Darlene Devine Mills; nieces and nephews; and many extended family.

Kelly will be laid to rest at Saint John's Cemetery in Jessup with her baby, John Adam. Funeral services will be shared at a later time. In lieu of flowers, the family has set up a memorial fund, https://www.gofundme.com/f/kelly-devinealunni-memorial-fund.


