Kelsey L. Martin, Moosic, died Saturday at the Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Philadelphia, after being stricken ill at home.



Born in Scranton in 1991, she was the daughter of Sandra Snyder and the late Kerry Snyder and was educated in Scranton schools. She had worked for IWDA and Geo Science Engineering companies.



Also surviving are her grandmother, Mary Ellen Schuster and her husband, Tony; her grandfather, Frank Sidorowicz; a cousin, Morgan Sidorowicz; aunts and uncles; and friends.



She was also preceded in death by grandparents, George and Lorraine Snyder; an uncle, Frank Sidorowicz; and an aunt, Kim Snyder.



Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 10 a.m, in Immaculate Conception Church, 801 Taylor Ave., Scranton, by the Rev. Joseph Sica. Interment in Fairlawn Cemetery will be private.



Friends may call Friday from 9 until time of Mass. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Vanston and James Funeral Home, Scranton.



