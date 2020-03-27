Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc
436 Cedar Ave
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 343-2212
Resources
More Obituaries for Ken Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ken Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ken Smith Obituary
Ken Smith, 84, formerly of Madisonville, died Wednesday at St. Mary's Villa following an illness.

Surviving are a son, Ken L. Smith, Waynesville, N.C.; a daughter, Karen Shaffer, Bradenton, Fla.; brother, Robert Smith, Jessup; former sister-in-law, Sally Reiss, Scranton; three grandchildren, one great-grandchild; several nephews and a niece.

Private services and on-site cremation are under the care and direction of the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.

Visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ken's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -