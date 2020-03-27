|
Ken Smith, 84, formerly of Madisonville, died Wednesday at St. Mary's Villa following an illness.
Surviving are a son, Ken L. Smith, Waynesville, N.C.; a daughter, Karen Shaffer, Bradenton, Fla.; brother, Robert Smith, Jessup; former sister-in-law, Sally Reiss, Scranton; three grandchildren, one great-grandchild; several nephews and a niece.
Private services and on-site cremation are under the care and direction of the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 27, 2020