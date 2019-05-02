Kendra L. Schubert, 47, Chinchilla, died April 25 at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital. Her husband is Gregory Schubert, and they would have been married for 22 years on May 9.
Born in Scranton, the daughter of Maureen Kenyon Zukowski, of Nicholson, and the late Edward Zukowski, she was a 1989 graduate of Lackawanna Trail High School and a Keystone College alumnus.
The family extends a special thanks to the first responders from South Abington Paramedics and, also, a special thanks for the excellent care from Kelly and the ICU nursing staff.
Kendra is also survived by a daughter, Sloane Schubert; two sons, Zane and Grey Schubert, all of Chinchilla; and two brothers, Randy Zukowski, Florida; and Todd Zukowski, Texas.
A memorial celebration will be held May 18 from 2 to 4 p.m. at her mother's home at 2978 State Route 92 North, Nicholson.
Arrangements by the Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson.
Published in Scranton Times on May 2, 2019