Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home
74 N Main St
Carbondale, PA 18407
(570) 282-1219
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home
74 N Main St
Carbondale, PA 18407
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Olinsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth A. Olinsky

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth A. Olinsky Obituary

Kenneth A. Olinsky, 71, Carbondale, died Monday at home.

Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., son of the late Edward and Irene VanTassel Olinsky, he was a contractor in Brooklyn, N.Y., for most of his life and later moved to Carbondale and retired here.

Surviving are seven children. He shared Lisa and the late Kenneth Kelly with Florence Kelly, and James, Lucas, Samantha, Kristina and Cindy Sabatino with Antonina Sabatino.

He was a proud and loving grandfather to 12 grandchildren. Kenny had eight siblings, Edward and Tillie Olinsky, Donna Olinsky-Rizzo, Juan Diaz, Irene Carnavale, Patricia Midthassel, and the late Steven and Robert Olinsky.

Everyone loved him and he was known to many of his friends as "Kenny Love." He enjoyed spending time with his family, cooking and taking road trips. He had a great sense of humor and often told jokes and did magic tricks to lift the spirits of those around him. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. in Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale.

Online condolences may be sent to the funeral home website.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -