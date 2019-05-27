Kenneth Cameron Matalavy, 24, of Lake Winola, passed peacefully at home Friday. He was the loving son of Kenneth Matalavy Sr., at home, and Gaylene Giannetti, of Mill City.
Cameron attended Tunkhannock Area School District. He loved the outdoors and being with friends. He had many unrealized ambitions and talents obvious to anyone who knew him. He is survived by a sister, Neisha Bravo and husband, Justin, of Coperas Cove, Texas; aunts, uncles, a niece and cousins.
Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Friends may call from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, at the Harding Litwin Funeral Home, 123 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. Interment will be at St. Joseph's cemetery, Scott Twp.
For online condolences or for directions, please visit www.aplitwinfuneralhomes.com
Published in Scranton Times on May 27, 2019