Crouse Funeral Home - Williamsport
133 East Third Street
Williamsport, PA 17701
570-322-4706
Kenneth Czyzyk


1965 - 2020
Kenneth Czyzyk Obituary
Kenneth Czyzyk, 55, of Coburn, passed away on Monday, April 13, at Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College, Pa., surrounded by his loving children, Marirose and Kenny, and his former wife, Mariellen Donovan, with whom he remained a close friend. His wife, the former Coleen Huffman, died Aug. 24, 2012.

Ken was born in Scranton on Feb. 9, 1965, the son of Thomas and the late Barbara (Zuchleski) Czyzyk. He was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School and Keystone College. Ken served proudly in the Scranton Fire Department for 24 years. He enjoyed his job and was excellent at his work. He was a member of the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 60.

He was an incredibly gifted and skilled artist. He specialized in airbrush paintings, charcoal drawings and Pysanky eggs. He possessed natural ability to master anything that he put his mind to, and his gifts and talents have been passed on to his children. He had a love of music, sports, cooking and the outdoors. He often enjoyed them at his home in Coburn, where he spent much of the last 12 years.

He was a loving and caring father, husband, and friend who will be deeply missed.

Surviving are his children, Marirose, Coburn; Kenneth, Scranton; father, Thomas, Scranton; brother, Thomas, Scranton; sister, Kathleen Magnotta and husband, William, Nuangola; brother, Stanley and wife, Jennifer, Henderson, Nev.; and other nieces, nephews and cousins.

Per Ken's request, the interment will be at a later date privately held by his children.

Arrangements are under the care of Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 133 E. Third St., Williamsport, PA 17701. Please visit www.crousefineralhome.com to sign a register book or share a fond memory.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 23, 2020
