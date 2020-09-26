Home

Services
Kearney Funeral Homes
517 North Main Street
Old Forge, PA 18518-1811
(570) 562-1590
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kearney Funeral Homes
517 North Main Street
Old Forge, PA 18518-1811
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2020
7:00 PM
Kearney Funeral Homes
517 North Main Street
Old Forge, PA 18518-1811
Kenneth Dunston Jr. Obituary

Kenneth (Kenny) Dunston Jr., 80, a lifelong Old Forge resident, died Friday afternoon at Allied Hospice in Scranton after an illness. He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara (Kellogg) Dunston. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mabel (Karsko) Dunston, on Aug. 25, 1987.

Born in Taylor on July 21, 1940 to the late Kenneth Sr. and Jessie (Staff) Dunston, Ken was a proud veteran of the United States Army. He retired as an employee of Techniglass Corp. in Duryea after over 20 years of working with the company.

Kenny was an avid dirt track racer (#31), making some of his fondest memories on the former Moc-A-Tek Speedway track. Also a true outdoorsman, from upstate New York to Canada, he traveled all over to fish and enjoyed buck hunting as well. He was even an archer well into his 70s.

Kind, selfless and loving, he will always be remembered as someone who would go out of his way to do anything for someone in need. He'll be remembered fondly and be forever missed by all who knew him.

His family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the entire staff of Mountain View Care Center for taking great care of Kenny throughout his stay with them.

He is also survived by his adoring daughter, Michele Wescott and fiancé, Merle Renfer, of Pittston Twp.; his stepdaughter, Renee Kellogg of Taylor; his grandchildren, Ellen Mawson and husband, David; Ryan Renfer, Jackie Palumbo and husband, Josh; and twins, Joshua and Courtney Woolaver; a great-grandson, Aaron; his brother, William Dunston and wife, Ruth, of Old Forge; and nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by siblings, Ann Celli, Margaret Preno and Robert Dunston.

Funeral services by the Rev. Scott Ryan are scheduled for Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge, to be followed with military honors by the AMVETS Honor Guard.

Family and friends may pay their respects Wednesday from 4 p.m. until the services at the funeral home. Burial, Marcy Cemetery, Duryea.

Visit the funeral home website for directions or to leave a condolence.


