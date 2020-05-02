|
|
Dr. Kenneth G. Lewis, Ph.D., age 81, of the Jewish Home, Scranton, and formerly of Dunmore, passed away on Monday from complications due to COVID-19, at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton. He is survived by his loving wife, the former Janet Bierwirth. They would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in December 2020.
Ken was the son of the late Albert and Elizabeth Henwood Lewis.
Ken was a graduate of West Scranton High School, class of 1956, and moved on to where he received a bachelor's and MBA with honors from the University of Scranton. He also received a Ph.D. from Western Colorado University. He worked as a professor of math and business at Lackawanna College, Wilkes College, and retired from the University of Scranton in his later years.
He enjoyed playing bocce with his friends at the Victor Alfieri Club in Scranton, Pa. He was also an avid painter at the Dunmore Senior Center. He loved to travel with his wife, watching Penn State and Philadelphia Eagles football games and attending car shows. He also taught Sunday school at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, and most importantly, he loved spending his time with family and friends.
The family would like to acknowledge and extend their appreciation to all the doctors, nurses and staff at the Jewish Home and Geisinger CMC during his stay there.
He is also survived by his three children, Kenneth G. and Margie Lewis (Aberdeen, Md.), Evan and Ann Lewis (Clarks Summit, Pa.) and Jeannine Lewis and companion, Ed Felinski (Hummelstown, Pa.); four grandchildren, Jennifer Wysocki, Michael and Mathew Lewis, and Joseph Lewis; several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Ralph, Wilbur and Ronald; and his two sisters, Mildred and Ann Louise.
Interment at the Dunmore Cemetery and a celebration of life will be held at a future date.
Arrangements by Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, 157 N. Main Ave., Scranton.
To leave an online condolence, please visit www.WestScrantonFunerals.com.
Published in Scranton Times on May 2, 2020