Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward Knight O'Donnell Funeral Home
323 William St
Scranton, PA 18508
(570) 342-1063
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth set
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth G. Regan services set

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth G. Regan services set Obituary
Funeral services have been scheduled for Kenneth G. Regan, 70, of Scranton who died Thursday at home. He is survived by his wife of more than 50 years, Mary Margaret Tighe Regan.

The funeral will be Saturday, with a memorial service at 10 a.m. in the Knight O'Donnell Funeral Home, 323 William St., Scranton. Relatives and friends may call Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. Interment, Abington Hills Cemetery.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of this newspaper.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now