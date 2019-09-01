|
|
Funeral services have been scheduled for Kenneth G. Regan, 70, of Scranton who died Thursday at home. He is survived by his wife of more than 50 years, Mary Margaret Tighe Regan.
The funeral will be Saturday, with a memorial service at 10 a.m. in the Knight O'Donnell Funeral Home, 323 William St., Scranton. Relatives and friends may call Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. Interment, Abington Hills Cemetery.
A full obituary will appear in a future edition of this newspaper.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 1, 2019