Kenneth J. Evans of West Scranton died Tuesday at Regional Hospital of Scranton. He was preceded in death by his wives, Jacqueline Ware Evans and Bruna Cruciani Evans.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late William and Myrtle Davis Evans. A graduate of West Scranton High School, class of 1958, he also attended Penn State University. Before retirement, he was the owner of Evans Arco Service Center in West Scranton. He was also the former head of dispatch for Red Top and McCarthy cab companies.
An avid sports fan he was a New York Mets, New York Giants and Penn State fan, but he had a passion for baseball. As a child he played in leagues in West Scranton and went on to become a coach, manager, secretary treasurer and commissioner of the West Scranton Farm and Little Leagues. He was also a member of the West Scranton Lions Club where he also served as secretary. Above all he was a loving and wonderful father and grandfather and will be missed by all who knew him.
Surviving are son, JW Evans and wife, Kathleen; daughter, Julie Hunter and husband, Scott; grandchildren, Fione and Kate Evans, and Cole and Noelle Hunter; and sister, Jean Cibik, all of Scranton; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was also preceded in death by a sister, Joan Jones; and brothers, Billy and Jack Evans.
Funeral services will be held Friday at 10 a.m. in the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton, with Pastor Richard Bradshaw of Asbury United Methodist Church as officiant.
Friends and family may pay their respects Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601. Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 4, 2020