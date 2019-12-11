|
Kenneth J. Lestansky of the Plot section of Scranton died Tuesday in Pittston.
Born in Scranton. he was the son of the late Adolph and Helen Bartus Lestansky. A graduate of Scranton Central High School, class of 1968, he earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Keystone College. Before retirement, he was employed by many local hospitals, most recently by the John Hines Institute in Wilkes-Barre, as the director of respiratory. In his early years Ken enjoyed skiing and cars, especially Corvettes.
Surviving are daughter, April Lestansky, New York; twin sons, Jarred, Clarks Summit; and Brandon, Scranton; and Cameron, Clarks Summit; grandson, Xander Diaz; sister, Elaine Orechovsky and husband, Carl, Old Forge; nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be Friday from the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in Our Lady of the Snows Church, 301 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Friends and family may pay their respects Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 712 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18517.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 11, 2019