Home

POWERED BY

Services
Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home
1030 N Main Ave
Scranton, PA 18508
(570) 344-6512
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
9:30 AM
ur Lady of the Snows Church
301 S. State St
Clarks Summit, PA
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home
1030 N Main Ave
Scranton, PA 18508
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home
1030 N Main Ave
Scranton, PA 18508
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Lestansky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth J. Lestansky

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth J. Lestansky Obituary
Kenneth J. Lestansky of the Plot section of Scranton died Tuesday in Pittston.

Born in Scranton. he was the son of the late Adolph and Helen Bartus Lestansky. A graduate of Scranton Central High School, class of 1968, he earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Keystone College. Before retirement, he was employed by many local hospitals, most recently by the John Hines Institute in Wilkes-Barre, as the director of respiratory. In his early years Ken enjoyed skiing and cars, especially Corvettes.

Surviving are daughter, April Lestansky, New York; twin sons, Jarred, Clarks Summit; and Brandon, Scranton; and Cameron, Clarks Summit; grandson, Xander Diaz; sister, Elaine Orechovsky and husband, Carl, Old Forge; nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be Friday from the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in Our Lady of the Snows Church, 301 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.

Friends and family may pay their respects Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 712 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18517.

Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -