Kenneth J. Wheeler, 64, Dupont, died Wednesday in Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.



Born Nov. 26, 1954, in Philadelphia, the son of the late David Grunder and Christine Wheeler, he was a graduate of Roxborough High School. Kenneth had worked for Cascades for over 30 years. He was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Dupont.



He enjoyed traveling to Gatlinburg, Tenn., hunting and fishing and listening to Pink Floyd. He was a Minnesota Vikings football fan.



Surviving are his wife of 12 years, Carole Cooney Wheeler; son, Christopher Wheeler, Ashley; daughters, Jackie Wheeler, Throop; Kimberlee Duffy and her hus­band, Donald, Clarks Sum­mit; Kayte Wheeler, Throop; Brandi Campion and her husband, Chris, Scranton; and Gina Wheeler, Ransom; grandchildren, Aidan Duffy; Colin and Ella Chapman; Lily Rozzi; and Kaiden Campion; sister, Sandy Grunder, Pittston; sister-in-law, Claire Schwaner and her husband, William, Cedar Grove, N.J.; brothers-in-law, Kevin Cooney and his wife Jurate, Waretown, N.J.; and Martin Cooney, South Carolina; numerous nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be Monday at 8:45 a.m. from Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Lackawanna Avenue, Dupont. Interment will be at the convenience of the family.



Friends may call Sunday from 5 to 9 p.m.



