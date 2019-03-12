Kenneth Leroy "Sonny" Wilmot Sr., 85, died Friday at Gino J. Merli Veterans Center, Scranton.
Born in New Milford Twp., son of the late Walter and Susan Slater Wilmot, he was a high school graduate and joined the United States Army right after graduation. He served during the Korean War. After the service to his country, he worked as a supervisor with the Erie-Lackawanna Railroad and retired from Conrail.
Ken was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed traveling.
Surviving are three daughters, Audrey Allen, Duryea; Sandra Flynn and Lucinda Grover, both of Susquehanna; a son, Kenneth Wilmot Jr., Susquehanna; six grandchildren, Jamie, David, Adam, Felicia, Tommy and Amanda; nine great-grandchildren; and four stepsisters, Evelyn, Susan, Mary Alice and Sylvia.
He was also preceded in death by a son, David Wilmot; and a grandson, Jason Allen.
A graveside service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Jacob Davis Funeral Home, 422 S. Main St., Taylor.
Jacob Davis Funeral Home
422 S Main St
Taylor, PA 18517
(570) 562-1300
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 12, 2019