Kenneth "Kenny" Portalatin, 56, of West Scranton, died Sunday morning at Moses Taylor Hospital in Scranton, after a courageous decadelong battle with illness. He is survived by his best friend and loving wife, Kathy Maro Portalatin. The couple would have celebrated their 13th anniversary June 23.
A Queens, N.Y., native, he was born April 25, 1964, to the late Irving Sr. and Lydia Ruiz Portalatin. He settled in Scranton more than 25 years ago, first working for Schiff's where he would eventually meet his beloved wife. A "jack-of-all-trades" with a tireless work ethic, he began his carpentry business before working for Kathy's landscaping business where he left a lasting and loving impression on the young workers.
Kenny will long be remembered for his easygoing nature. Kind, caring and selfless, he would be the first to help someone in need. He will certainly never be forgotten by family and friends.
Of Roman Catholic faith, he was a member of St. Patrick's Parish in West Scranton.
He is also survived by three children, Jeremy Lutz, Scranton; Ricky DeJesus, Florida; and Melissa Hornlein, Wilkes-Barre; three grandchildren, Isabella, Christopher and Samantha; five siblings, Irving "Papo" Portalatin, Florida; Richie and Frank Portalatin, both of Delaware; Lena Rivera, Florida; and Debbie Portalatin, New York; and many nieces and nephews.
A blessing service will be held Thursday at 10 a.m. in the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton, by the Rev. Richard Fox, with burial to follow at Cathedral Cemetery.
Relatives and friends may pay their respects Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Scranton Times on June 9, 2020