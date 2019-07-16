Kenneth R. Post, 85, passed away peacefully July 15 in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was a lifelong resident of Hallstead, Pa. Ken was the son of the late Lester and Florance Post and was also predeceased by his beloved wife of 53 years, Ann; and his granddaughter, Judy Lynn.



Ken is survived by his sons, John and Gail Post, New Milford, Pa.; and Steve Post, Concord, N.C.; daughter, Judy and Norm Colledge, Everett, Pa.; grandchildren, Kyle and Kurt, Sierra and Summer, and Danny Gordon; a great-granddaughter, Mellissa Locke; foster sister, Bonnie Markish; and special friends, Jennifer Schmidt, Ella Darrow and Mary Decker.



Ken served in the United States Army, Police Battalion 72 Railway Security, South Korea, 1953-1955. He worked at Kroehler's Furniture, Binghamton, N.Y., for 18 years. Ken was a supervisor and road foreman for Great Bend Twp., 1970-1994. He was a school bus driver for BRSD for 29 years. Ken was a member of the Franklin Hill Presbyterian Church, a member of the IOOF 1955-2019 and the Rainbow Coral Horse Club 1955-1970. He rode in the Silver Spurs Trail Ride. He enjoyed NASCAR, hunting, fishing and many fishing trips in Canada. You could always find Ken at Penn Can or at 5MP Speedways. He loved and enjoyed all his many friends and family.



A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, July 19, at Franklin Hill Presbyterian Church, Hallstead. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home Inc., Hallstead. Inurnment will be made in New Milford Cemetery at 4 p.m. Friday. Contributions in his memory may be made to Franklin Hill Presbyterian Church, 400 Franklin Hill Road, Hallstead, PA 18822; or Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Suite 7, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.





Published in Scranton Times on July 16, 2019