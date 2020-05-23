|
Kenneth R. Watts, 75, of Spring Brook Twp., passed away at home on March 7, 2020.
He was born in Carbondale and raised in Moscow, Lackawanna County, the son of the late Floyd Wesley and Ruth Elizabeth Cornell Watts. Mr. Watts was a 1962 graduate of North Pocono High School and owned and operated a contracting business. He was a longtime member of the American Legion Post 579 and the Marjon Golf League. He was a lifelong fan of the New York Yankees and Giants.
Surviving are his sister-in-law, Gloria Fassett Watts of Factoryville, Pa.; nephews, John Watts of Middletown, Pa.; and Robert and Janice Watts of Dallas, Pa.; and niece, Jennifer Watts of Factoryville, Pa.
He was also preceded in death by a sister, Helen C. Watts; and a brother, Clyde E. Watts.
Published in Scranton Times on May 23, 2020