Kenneth Von Storch, Scott Twp., died Thursday evening at home.
Born in Justus, he was the son of the late Duane and Minerva White Von Storch. He was a proud United States Army veteran who served his country during the Korean conflict. Prior to his retirement, he was a metal fabricator for EZ Time Trailers.
Surviving are a son, Michael Von Storch and his wife, Shirley, Scott Twp.; a daughter, Helen Eachus and her husband, Steve, Pennsylvania; a brother, Leon Von Storch and his wife, Shirley, Justus; grandchildren, Samantha Von Storch, Melissa Hill, Heather Keach and Mathew Eachus; several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Merle and Carl Von Storch.
The family especially thanks Bill Novak for his friendship and help through the years.
A funeral will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Interment with military honors will follow in Clarks Green Cemetery. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 18, 2020