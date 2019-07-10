Keo Soulinhavong, 96, of Scranton, died Tuesday morning at Regional Hospital of Scranton, surrounded by her family and loved ones. Her husband, Xou, died in 2006. Keo was also preceded in death by her daughter, Thongdy; and her sons, Nary, Khoun, Kham and Thongsin.



Born in Laos, she was the daughter of the late Chanh and La Phanthao Phiomavong.



Surviving are five sons, Khamtanh and wife, Vasana; Khamphan and wife, Nanthan; Sam and wife, Somsanith, all of Scranton; Seth and wife, Cynthia, Duryea; and Xay and wife, Kommaly, Old Forge; three daughters, Bounmy Mosangkoun, Minnesota; Ban Keoonela and husband, Savath; and Sy Insixiengmay and husband, Vince, both of Scranton. Keo has over 125 grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who all love her dearly.



Keo's Buddhist ritual ceremony will begin Saturday at noon in the Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor.



Family and friends may pay their respects Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.



Visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.

Published in Scranton Times on July 10, 2019