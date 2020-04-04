|
|
Kerri M. Sacknievich, 41, Jermyn, died Tuesday at Geisinger Community Medical Center.
Born in Shirley, Long Island, she was the daughter of Frank and Linda Nesi McDermott.
Kerri was a food server for many years. She was an easy-going, fun-loving woman who was always ready for adventure. She loved being at the beach and on the boat where she grew up on Long Island. Kerri was loved by anyone who had the pleasure of meeting her.
She is also survived by three daughters, Alyssa, Forest City; and Haylee and Julie of Jermyn; companion, Patrick Yadlosky; and Brad Sacknievich, father of her three children.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements, Battenberg Funeral Home, Jermyn.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 4, 2020