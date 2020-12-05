Scranton Times Obituaries
Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc.
111 Coburn Avenue
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
(570) 586-0811
Graveside service
Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Cathedral Cemetery
Scranton, PA
View Map
Kevin Flanagan


1949 - 2020
Kevin Flanagan Obituary

Kevin Flanagan, 71, of Scranton, died Nov. 28 in Regional Hospital of Scranton.

Born Jan. 9, 1949, in Scranton, he was the son of the late Edward and Eileen (Hession) Flanagan.

Kevin graduated from Technical High School in Scranton. He worked in maintenance at the University of Scranton until he was 70. Kevin most enjoyed spending time with his family.

He is survived by two sisters, Ann Mullin and husband, William of Clarks Green, and Marie Flanagan of Scranton; a nephew and niece, Edward Mullin and wife, Caroline, and Marlene Mullin.

Kevin was preceded in death by his brother, Edward.

A private cremation will take place at Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services Inc. followed by a graveside service at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 22, at Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.

To leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website. Jennings-Calvey is honored to serve Kevin and his family.


