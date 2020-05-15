|
Kevin J. "Jake" Brown, 63, of Clifford Twp., died unexpectedly Tuesday at home.
Born Feb. 28, 1957, in Eureka, Calif., he was the son of the late Joseph Brown Sr. and Clara DeFazio Brown Scalzo. Jake was a 1975 graduate of Mountain View High School. A gifted athlete, he excelled in baseball, was captain of the soccer team, a PIAA District Champion wrestler and a recipient of the Rush Simons Outstanding Athlete Award. He retired after 16 years from PennDOT and was a faithful member of the Parker Hill Church. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and was an avid Phillies fan. He was also a skilled carpenter and mason.
He enjoyed "playing ball" with his dog Riley and a kind and gentle man. Jake loved time spent with his family and friends.
He is survived by three children, Ryan Brown and companion, Brittany Kuttrubis, Union Dale; Matthew Brown and companion, Rose Lowry, Jermyn; and Rebekah Brown and companion, Matt Snyder, Scranton; two granddaughters, Cali Mae and Korah Ensley Brown; two sisters, Becky Halcomb and husband, John, Brandon, Fla.; and Clare Keijer and husband, Dirk, DeLand, Fla.; two brothers, Joseph Brown Jr. and wife, Mary, Clifford; and Dennis Brown and wife, Chrissy, Parrish, Fla.; longtime companion, Diane "DeeDee" Miller, Clifford Twp.; former wife, Jeanette Brown, Jermyn; and nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to participate in a drive-by viewing that will be held on Saturday, May 16, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. from the Shifler-Parise Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 18 Airport Road, Clifford. In accordance with current health guidelines, participants are asked to not exit their vehicles.
A future memorial service will be held at a later date.
To share condolences and photos with Kevin's family, visit his book of everlasting memories at www.parisefuneralhome.com.
Donations in Jake's name can be made to the Parker Hill Church, 933 Scranton Carbondale Highway, Scranton, PA 18508.
Published in Scranton Times on May 15, 2020