Kevin J. Trently, 57, of Archbald, died Friday at Allied Services Skilled Nursing and Rehab Center.
Born in Peckville, he was the son of Joseph and Sylvia Lipovsky Trently.
He was a member of Christ the King Parish, and a graduate of Valley View High School, class of 1981, and Williamsport Community College. He was a devoted Valley View Cougars fan and attended many of the school's sporting events, including basketball games where he served as an assistant to the coach. He loved the Minnesota Vikings and the Boston Red Sox, and was able to attend many games at Fenway Park in Boston.
Also surviving are a sister, Kathleen Suscavage and husband, A.J., Mesa, Ariz.; two brothers, Robert Trently and wife, Lillian, Archbald; and Joseph Trently and wife, Michele, Moosic; nephews, Michael, Timothy and Bobby; nieces, Kelly, Karen and Chelsea; great-nieces, Aubrey, Haileigh, Gabby and Lilah; great-nephew, Lucas; and aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services and interment in Union Cemetery, Peckville, will be private and held at the convenience of the family. In light of the current health situation, the family has asked for condolences to be posted in the comments section under Kevin's obituary on the Robert E. Decker Funeral Home Facebook page.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 22, 2020