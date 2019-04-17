Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kevin James May. View Sign





Kevin is also survived by two sisters, Kathleen Marie Owens Grushinski and husband, Anthony Grushinski Sr., Clarks Summit: Anita Nadine May Bush and husband, John, Albany, N.Y.; brother, Kenneth Arthur Owens; and brother-in-law, Richard Grushinski Sr., Scranton. Kevin is also survived by his mother-in-law, Ann M. Lalley, Scranton; as well as several sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins.



Besides his parents, Kevin was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Lou Owens Grushinski; and his father-in-law, Paul F. Lalley Sr.



Kevin was greatly honored to be godfather to his lovely nieces, Jennifer Grushinski Rees and Jennifer Swarts Honick.



Kevin was a 1975 graduate of Scranton Preparatory School, and a 1979 graduate of the University of Scranton.



A CPA for more than 30 years, Kevin toiled in the field of public accounting, both with Big Eight firm Peat Marwick Mitchell & Co., as well as a small local firm, and had his own small practice, of friends and family, for over three decades. He also worked in the health care, education and government fields for many years.



Kevin was a member of the AICPA, PICPA, AOH, St. David's Society of Lackawan­na County, was a certified Boy Scout Leader, and served on several public boards and committees throughout the years. He especially loved coaching baseball, basketball and soccer, and was proud that all three of his sons became referees and umpires, demonstrating their commitment to teaching sportsmanship and teamwork to others.



He enjoyed coin collecting, watching classic movies, reading, and listening to all types of music. Kevin often reflected on the kindness done to him by so many others. In memory of Kevin, please perform an act of unsolicited kindness to a stranger in his memory. In lieu of flowers, monetary donations can be made to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption at



The funeral will be Holy Saturday with funeral liturgy outside of Mass at 10 a.m. in Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church at St. Paul of the Cross Parish, 1217 Prospect Ave., celebrated by the Rev. Scott Sterowski, pastor. Interment private at the convenience of the family. Friends may call Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Neil W. Regan Funeral Home Inc., 1900 Pittston Ave., Scranton, PA 18505.



The family requests that those attending the funeral on Saturday proceed directly to the church.



To send online condolen­ces visit the funeral home website.

Kevin James May, CPA, Roaring Brook Twp., died on April 15 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, after an illness. He was born in Scranton to the late Thomas Owens and Harriet Burns Owens, and adopted by the late Joseph G. and M. Pauline Ormston May. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Catherine Ellen Lalley May; and sons, Thomas Joseph May and his wonderful fiancée, Ashley Maya Morrow, Scranton; Kevin Patrick May, Denver, Colo.; and Joseph Owens May and his loving wife, Arielle Keating May, Covington Twp.Kevin is also survived by two sisters, Kathleen Marie Owens Grushinski and husband, Anthony Grushinski Sr., Clarks Summit: Anita Nadine May Bush and husband, John, Albany, N.Y.; brother, Kenneth Arthur Owens; and brother-in-law, Richard Grushinski Sr., Scranton. Kevin is also survived by his mother-in-law, Ann M. Lalley, Scranton; as well as several sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins.Besides his parents, Kevin was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Lou Owens Grushinski; and his father-in-law, Paul F. Lalley Sr.Kevin was greatly honored to be godfather to his lovely nieces, Jennifer Grushinski Rees and Jennifer Swarts Honick.Kevin was a 1975 graduate of Scranton Preparatory School, and a 1979 graduate of the University of Scranton.A CPA for more than 30 years, Kevin toiled in the field of public accounting, both with Big Eight firm Peat Marwick Mitchell & Co., as well as a small local firm, and had his own small practice, of friends and family, for over three decades. He also worked in the health care, education and government fields for many years.Kevin was a member of the AICPA, PICPA, AOH, St. David's Society of Lackawan­na County, was a certified Boy Scout Leader, and served on several public boards and committees throughout the years. He especially loved coaching baseball, basketball and soccer, and was proud that all three of his sons became referees and umpires, demonstrating their commitment to teaching sportsmanship and teamwork to others.He enjoyed coin collecting, watching classic movies, reading, and listening to all types of music. Kevin often reflected on the kindness done to him by so many others. In memory of Kevin, please perform an act of unsolicited kindness to a stranger in his memory. In lieu of flowers, monetary donations can be made to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption at www.crowdrise.com/o/en/campaign/in-memory-of-kevin-j-may The funeral will be Holy Saturday with funeral liturgy outside of Mass at 10 a.m. in Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church at St. Paul of the Cross Parish, 1217 Prospect Ave., celebrated by the Rev. Scott Sterowski, pastor. Interment private at the convenience of the family. Friends may call Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Neil W. Regan Funeral Home Inc., 1900 Pittston Ave., Scranton, PA 18505.The family requests that those attending the funeral on Saturday proceed directly to the church.To send online condolen­ces visit the funeral home website. Funeral Home Neil W Regan Funeral Home Inc

1900 Pittston Ave

Scranton , PA 18505

(570) 343-6416 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close