Kevin McDonnell, 46, of Laflin, passed away March 19, 2019, with his loving family at his side. He was born in Wilkes-Barre, the son of Patrick and Patricia (Quinn) McDonnell, and was a member of St. Ignatius of Loyola Parish in Kingston, Pa.



Kevin was a graduate of Scranton Prep (1991) and the University of Scranton (1995). Kevin was part of the management staff at several local groceries, including Sunshine Markets and Gerrity's Markets.



Kevin had a keen, dry wit and sense of humor and loved his Irish heritage. He loved the beach and sports. He was an incredible worker, was always willing to help anyone who needed a hand and, above all, loved family, most especially his daughter, Ryleigh. He was a remarkable Dad!



Kevin is survived by his parents, Pat and Pat McDonnell; his daughter, Ryleigh; sisters, Maureen Huffman and husband, Jason; and Brigid McDonnell and Michael Davoren; brother, Brian and wife, Brooke; his nieces, Willa, Louisa; and nephew, Jameson; and loving and caring aunts, uncles and many devoted cousins. All who knew Kevin were inspired by his courage and purpose.



Kevin received incredible medical care during his 5½-year battle with cancer. His family especially thanks Dr. David Greenwald; the nurses and staff of Medical Oncology Associates of Kingston, for the loving care and support they gave Kevin and his family during his courageous fight. Additional thanks to Dr. Avner Griver.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at St. Maria Goretti Church, 42 Redwood Drive, Laflin, with the Rev. James J. Walsh, pastor, officiating, and with the Rev. Bernard McIlhenny, S.J., concelebrating. The parish rosary group will pray the rosary in the church 30 minutes before Mass. All are invited to attend. A private burial will be held in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton, at a later date.



Friends and family are welcome to gather as the celebration of Kevin's life begins prior to Mass, 9:30 to 10:30, in St. Maria Goretti Church vestibule.



In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be made in Kevin's name to Medical Oncology's Prescription Assistance Fund, 382 Pierce St., Kingston, PA 18704.



20 South Main Street

Plains , PA 18705

