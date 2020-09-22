Home

Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc
436 Cedar Ave
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 343-2212
Kevin Michael Szotak

Kevin Michael Szotak Obituary

Kevin Michael Szotak, 32, of Tobyhanna, died Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020.

Kevin was a loving son, brother, father, uncle, grandson, nephew and friend. He touched a lot of hearts that everyone he came in contact with became a brother, sister and a friend. He will be missed by all.

Surviving are parents, Connie and Matt Samaco; sister, Danielle Morin and her husband, Tony Morin; Kevin's daughter, Chloe Steiner; son, Tristan Szotak; niece, Danica Morin; and grandmother, Bettemay Matthews.

Funeral services will be held Friday at 6 p.m. in the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton, with the Rev. Ginger Daubenhauser as officiant.

Friends and family may pay their respects Friday from 4 p.m. until service time. Attendees must adhere to CDC social distancing guidelines and face coverings will be required.

