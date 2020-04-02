|
Kevin O'Hara, 81, of White Mills, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Wayne Memorial Hospital, Honesdale, Pa. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Alida Larkin O'Hara. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., he was the son of the late Patrick and Nora O'Hara.
Surviving in addition to his wife, are his siblings, Mary O'Hara Gillespie (husband, Conal Gillespie); and William O'Hara; sister-in-law, Ann O'Hara, spouse of brother, John O'Hara; nephew, Aidan Gillespie and wife, Katie, and their children, Conal, Aisling and Sloane; niece and godchild, Noreen Gillespie Ambrosi and husband, Daniel, with their children, Maeve and Caitlyn; brother-in-law, James Larkin and partner, Diane Chiodo; sister-in-law, Dr. Valerie Larkin; niece, Shannon Sutherland; nephew and godson, Ian Sutherland and fiancée, Alexa Lee; nephew, Sean Sutherland and wife, Dr. Rebecca Sutherland; cousin, Margaret Brennan. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his beloved brother, John, in 1985; and by the inestimable Mr. Mariette of White Mills in 1997.
Kevin spent his early life in Brooklyn, N.Y., with golden summers spent at Ebbets Field, the parade grounds, Sunset Pool and the movies. He attended Bishop Loughlin High School, and St. John's University, where he did theater and move criticism for the Brooklyn Eagle, and then attended Catholic University of America where he did graduate studies in theater while simultaneously working at The Washington Times.
In the fall of 1973, Kevin and Alida moved to White Mills where they continued to reside. Kevin had worked as city editor as well as movie and drama critic for The Scranton Tribune. He also edited for The Sun. He was director of public relations at Lackawanna College and the executive director of its theater, which he had helped to design.
Arrangements by Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home, Waymart. Services at the convenience of the family. Memorial services to be scheduled for summer 2020.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 2, 2020