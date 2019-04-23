Kevin P. Munley, 59, of Jessup, died Tuesday afternoon at his residence.
Born in Scranton, son of the late William J. Sr. and Jane Flaherty Munley, Kevin graduated high school in New Brunswick, N.J., and went to carpentry school. He then joined the United States Navy and became a mason.
Surviving are a daughter, Lauren Fowler, South Carolina; grandchildren, Brianna Hope and Grace Annette; two sisters, Ellen Salimbene and husband, Michael, Florida; and Karen Edwards and husband, Bruce, Georgia; two brothers, William "Bumper" Munley Jr., Throop; and Christopher Munley, Jessup; several nieces and nephews; and a dear friend, Betty Laskosky and husband, Chester, Archbald.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, Michael Munley.
There will be a memorial Mass Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. in Christ the King Parish, St. Thomas Church, Archbald. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home, Jessup. For online condolences, visit www.margottafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 23, 2019