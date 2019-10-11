Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frey-Fetsock Funeral Home
201 Route 191
LaAnna, PA 18445
(570) 676-3381
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Clare
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin Peter Clare

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kevin Peter Clare Obituary
Kevin Clare of Greentown died Friday at home.

Born in Madrid, Spain, son of the late James T. Clare Sr. and Anne F. Dravis, he was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Ledgedale. He was a United States Marine Corps veteran and received his bachelor's degree from William Paterson University. He furthered his education with his registered nurse degree from East Stroudsburg University. He worked for years as a registered nurse in the hospital setting, as well as providing in-home nursing care.

Kevin was a member of American Legion Post 859, Newfoundland. During his high school years, he excelled in track and cross country. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing, and was an avid New York Yankees and New York Giants fan.

He is survived by his two daughters, Betina Driggers and Caitlin Clare; brother, Patrick Clare; sisters, Anne Clare and Elizabeth Surman; his companion, Judy McInnis, and her daughter, Jerdemae.

He was preceded in death by his brother, James T. Clare Jr.

The funeral will be Saturday at 10:15 a.m. from the Frey-Fetsock Funeral Home Inc., 201 Route 191, Village of LaAnna, S. Sterling, with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, 334 St. Mary Church Road, Lake Ariel, with interment with military honors at St. Mary's Cemetery.

Friends may call Saturday from 9 to 10:15 a.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kevin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now