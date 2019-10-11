|
Kevin Clare of Greentown died Friday at home.
Born in Madrid, Spain, son of the late James T. Clare Sr. and Anne F. Dravis, he was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Ledgedale. He was a United States Marine Corps veteran and received his bachelor's degree from William Paterson University. He furthered his education with his registered nurse degree from East Stroudsburg University. He worked for years as a registered nurse in the hospital setting, as well as providing in-home nursing care.
Kevin was a member of American Legion Post 859, Newfoundland. During his high school years, he excelled in track and cross country. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing, and was an avid New York Yankees and New York Giants fan.
He is survived by his two daughters, Betina Driggers and Caitlin Clare; brother, Patrick Clare; sisters, Anne Clare and Elizabeth Surman; his companion, Judy McInnis, and her daughter, Jerdemae.
He was preceded in death by his brother, James T. Clare Jr.
The funeral will be Saturday at 10:15 a.m. from the Frey-Fetsock Funeral Home Inc., 201 Route 191, Village of LaAnna, S. Sterling, with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, 334 St. Mary Church Road, Lake Ariel, with interment with military honors at St. Mary's Cemetery.
Friends may call Saturday from 9 to 10:15 a.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 11, 2019