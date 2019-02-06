Kevin R. Dunckle, 63, of Benton Twp., died Sunday morning at home. His wife of 30 years is Sandra Dunckle.
Born in Amsterdam, N.Y., son of the late Calvin Dunckle and June Allen Dunckle, he graduated from Canajoharie High School and served in the United States Air Force. Following his tour, he completed his education at Baptist Bible College & Seminary where he received his bachelor's degree. Kevin worked as a manager at Burger King in Eynon until his retirement three years ago. He was a member of Heritage Baptist Church in Clarks Summit.
Kevin enjoyed most raising his children and attending their sporting events. Whether it be one of the girls softball games or the 2019 Class A runner up Lackawanna Trail Lions football team, Kevin attended every game and always could be relied on for any score or recaps.
In addition to his mother, June and wife, Sandra, Kevin is survived by three children, Marissa Dunckle, Lydia Dunckle and Mark Dunckle; two brothers, Mark Dunckle and Bruce Dunckle; a grandson, Alexander Stibick; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Feb. 9, at 1 p.m. from the Heritage Baptist Church, 415 Vernard Road, Clarks Summit, by the Rev. Glenn Amos, pastor.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.
Arrangements are under the care of the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heritage Baptist Church, 415 Vernard Road, Clarks Summit, PA 18411.
