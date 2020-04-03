|
Kevin R. Marion, 62, of Archbald, died Wednesday morning at Allied Services Hospice Center after a short and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. His loving wife is the former Elizabeth "Sissy" Bojarsky.
Born in Peckville, he was the son of the late Peter J. and Phyllis Mercatili Marion. He was a graduate of Valley View High School, class of 1975, and then attended Penn State University, where he graduated with a B.S. in civil engineering in 1979 and later earned a professional engineer license in 1985.
Before retirement, he had a long and rewarding career working for PG&W, PG Energy and UGI as a professional engineer. He then began his career in the local shale industry as vice president of Laser Midstream, and later as manager of projects at Williams Midstream in Tunkhannock. He was also the borough engineer for 22 years for Archbald, his hometown and a place close to his heart.
Known to his many friends as "Lightning," Kevin was a man of many talents and hobbies. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family and friends. Like his father, he also enjoyed coaching Little League baseball and was immensely proud to watch his sons, past players, numbers 81, 71 and currently number 62, play for the Valley View Cougars.
Kevin was as accomplished in the kitchen as he was in his sporting activities. While known for his dry Irish wit, he was more well-known for his Italian cooking. He perfected his mother's pasta sauce and learned to make homemade ravioli and cappelletti from his grandmother. His grandfather taught him the art of preparing many Italian meats, skills he has passed down to the next generation. He was also a master wine maker.
He was a lifelong member of Christ the King Parish, St. Thomas Aquinas Church. He also served as the financial officer for the Sons of the American Legion Squadron 869, Hrichak-McAndrew.
Also surviving are sons, Christopher Marion and Louis Marion, both of Archbald; Scott Marion and wife, Megan, Waverly; and Michael Nunes, Archbald; a daughter, Kelly Marion, Media; brother, Bryan "Macky" Marion; sisters, Karen Ryczak and husband, John; and Doreen "Pepper" Marion and fiancé, Richard Bailey, all of Archbald; a granddaughter, Molly Marion; and his "hunting" dog, Buddy; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law and a sister-in-law.
Kevin's family would like to express their deep gratitude for the excellent and compassionate care they received from Drs. Sinha, Peters, Nicholls and Digwood, as well as all the nurses and staff at the GCMC Henry Cancer Center and Allied Services Hospice Center, with special thanks to Meghan Spiegel for her gentle, caring guidance. The family is also very grateful for the outpouring of support from theirs and Kevin's many friends and colleagues since the time of his diagnosis.
Kevin was a loving and dedicated family man who was taken too soon. He will be missed by all who knew him, and he will live on in those who he so dearly loved.
Memorial contributions may be made in Kevin's name to the Northeast Regional Cancer Institute, 334 Jefferson Ave., Scranton, PA 18510.
In light of current circumstances, services will be private with burial at St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery.
Arrangements, Louis J. Rapoch Funeral Home, 420 Church St., Archbald.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 3, 2020