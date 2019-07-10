Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davies and Jones Funeral Chapel, Inc.
135 South Main Avenue
Scranton, PA 18504
(570) 343-6120
Resources
More Obituaries for Kim Kilonsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kim Kilonsky

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kim Kilonsky Obituary
Kim Kilonsky, 57, Taylor, died Monday at home. She was the widow of Gerald P. Kilonsky, who died Jan. 22.

Born in Scranton, daughter of Fay Miller Jones and the late Gaylord Jones, she was a graduate of West Scranton High School and employed as the deli manager for IGA, Mr. Z's and Weis Markets.

She enjoyed crafting, antiquing and reading, especially Harry Potter. Known for her baking of Christmas cookies, Kim was a loving wife and mother who will be deeply missed.

Surviving are two sons, Brandon Jones, Throop; and William Kilonsky and wife, Alicia, Kingston; stepdaughter, Christine Boyle and husband, Sean, Duryea; brother, Scott Jones and wife, Karen, Florida; sister-in-law, Barbara Rafalko, Dickson City; and beloved nieces, Bree and Makenzie.

She was also preceded in death by a sister, Susan Jones.

Friends may call Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Davies & Jones Funeral Chapel, 135 S. Main Ave., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now