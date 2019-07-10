|
Kim Kilonsky, 57, Taylor, died Monday at home. She was the widow of Gerald P. Kilonsky, who died Jan. 22.
Born in Scranton, daughter of Fay Miller Jones and the late Gaylord Jones, she was a graduate of West Scranton High School and employed as the deli manager for IGA, Mr. Z's and Weis Markets.
She enjoyed crafting, antiquing and reading, especially Harry Potter. Known for her baking of Christmas cookies, Kim was a loving wife and mother who will be deeply missed.
Surviving are two sons, Brandon Jones, Throop; and William Kilonsky and wife, Alicia, Kingston; stepdaughter, Christine Boyle and husband, Sean, Duryea; brother, Scott Jones and wife, Karen, Florida; sister-in-law, Barbara Rafalko, Dickson City; and beloved nieces, Bree and Makenzie.
She was also preceded in death by a sister, Susan Jones.
Friends may call Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Davies & Jones Funeral Chapel, 135 S. Main Ave., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on July 10, 2019