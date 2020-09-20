Home

Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home
401 Church St
Moscow, PA 18444
(570) 842-8501
Kimberly A. Barako

Kimberly A. Barako Obituary

Kimberly A. Barako, 38, of Scranton, died Friday evening at Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton after a brief illness.

Born April 10, 1982, in Scranton, she was the daughter of Richard and Paulette (O'Hara) Barako of Roaring Brook Twp. Kimberly was a 2000 graduate of West Scranton High School and a 2004 graduate of Marywood University. While at Marywood University, Kimberly studied at the Institute of Spanish Studies in Valencia, Spain. She was employed as a Spanish interpreter working with many nationalities.

She was affectionately known as "Lady Bug" by her mother and family. She will be dearly missed.

Surviving in addition to her parents are her sister, Melissa Walters and husband, Mark, of Dupont; her niece, Lyla; and nephew, Mark Jr. She is also survived by her longtime companion, Paul Thomas; cousins, aunts and uncles.

Funeral services will be conducted privately by her family. Entombment will be conducted at Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp., Pa.

Funeral services will be conducted privately by her family. Entombment will be conducted at Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp., Pa.

Arrangements by Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home of Moscow, Pa.


