Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward Knight O'Donnell Funeral Home
323 William St
Scranton, PA 18508
(570) 342-1063
Resources
More Obituaries for Kimberly Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kimberly A. Williams


1956 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kimberly A. Williams Obituary

Kimberly Ann Williams, 64, of Scranton, died unexpectedly Sept. 3 at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton.

Born in Scranton on Feb. 13, 1956, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Joan MacPherson Williams. Kim graduated from Bishop Hannon in 1974, and worked a variety of jobs including Allied Services, Theodore J. Wint VFW Post 25, Gertrude Hawk and Walmart. She was a loving mother, a hard worker and a good friend.

Kim is survived by her son, Ryan Ruddy, Dickson City; her four siblings, Joe Williams and wife, Kathy, Scranton; Chrissy Evans, Scranton; Kathleen Williams-Angerson, Scranton; and Deborah Donofrio and husband, Vincent, Cedar Knolls, N.J.; several nieces and nephews; along with the rest of her many friends and family.

She will be dearly missed.

Kim was also preceded in death by her daughter, Megan Ruddy; her partner, Paul Ruddy; a brother-in-law; John Evans; a nephew, Corey Evans; and an infant niece, Colleen Evans.

Due to current circumstances, funeral services will be private and Kim will be laid to rest in Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.

Arrangements entrusted to Edward Knight O'Donnell Funeral Home LLC, 323 William St., Scranton.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to https://www.gofundme.com/f/kim-williams-memorial.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kimberly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -