|
|
Kimberly Ann Legg, 37, of Old Forge, died peacefully on Saturday.
Born in Scranton on Aug. 20, 1982, and raised in Exeter, she was the daughter of Old Forge Mayor Robert Legg and the late Sharon (Robinson) Legg, who preceded her in death on Sept. 21, 2009. Growing up she enjoyed playing softball and was a perennial member of the all-star team, and while at Wyoming Area High School, she was on the volleyball squad.
She lived in Boca Raton, Fla., where she worked at a bridal shop before returning to Old Forge. She worked in customer service for Borrell Construction Services in Scranton.
She had great humor, and she loved make-up, clothes and everything that comes with being a true "girly girl." Kimberly loved animals, being with her friends and listening to music. She's now at true peace, forever missed by her loved ones.
She is also survived by her two sisters, Amber Legg, Pringle; and Robin Amstutz and husband, Eric, Fort Drum, N.Y.; her adored niece, Samara Amstutz; and aunts, uncles and cousins.
A blessing by the Rev. Dr. Michael Shambora will be private. Arrangements are under the care of Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge.
Memorial contributions may be made in Kimberly's name to Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge, 974 Lockville Road, Dallas, PA 18612.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 12, 2019