Kimberly Ann (Mower) Livoti, age 50, passed away peacefully Sunday morning at her Covington Twp. home.
From the moment she began her life on Jan. 10, 1969, she would be known for her contagious smile, laugh and loving heart. Every person that would enter her life, she would always make an impact on and they would leave knowing they had met someone wonderful. She was a spitfire and she made sure everyone in the room was aware. Throughout her life she made everyone feel as loved as she possibly could in her own way, which all who knew her will miss dearly. Her family will miss, but will carry on, her love for music, movies and much more.
Kimberly is survived by her husband, John Livoti; her mother, Carol Ann (Bechtel) Roscioli; her siblings, Jennifer Gallagher, Frankie Roscioli and Joey Roscioli; her children, Francis Collin Vetter, Mary Brittnay and Rocco Diana, Myles and Madison Mower; her grandchildren, Samantha Balas, Gavin, Chase, Jaxen Vetter, Jane Esposito, Rocco Diana Jr. and Zayden Mower; while also leaving behind so many important loved ones, both family and friends alike.
Her father, Richard "Rip" Roscioli Sr.; and brother, Richard "Rip" Roscioli Jr., also preceded her in death.
The memory of her smile, laugh and loving heart will never be forgotten while her family continues this life without her. Their broken hearts will forever feel the loss of their wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Her memory will forever be kept alive by her countless memories and shared stories. Although she will be missed every day that goes by, "missing her simply means you just have to work a little harder to find her in the everyday moments …".
Blessing services are scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. at the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Family and friends are welcome to celebrate her life on Friday from 4 until services. Please visit the funeral home's website for directions, flowers or to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 25, 2019