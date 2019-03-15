Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kimberly Ann Murray. View Sign

Kimberly Ann Murray, 36, Childs, died Thursday at home.



Born in Scranton, the daughter of Michael Murray and the late Jean Gwyn Murray, she was a member of the Dickson City Primitive Methodist Church and a graduate of Valley View High School. She attended St. Joseph's Adult Daycare Center.



She enjoyed bowling, movies and eating her favorite food, pizza and hotdogs. She was a loving daughter and friend and will be sadly missed.



Kim's family would like to thank her special caregivers who have shown great care and compassion throughout the years.



She is also survived by aunts, uncles and cousins.



She was also preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents.



Services and interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family.



Arrangements by the Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, Peckville.

702 River St

Peckville , PA 18452

Funeral Home Robert E Decker Funeral Home
702 River St
Peckville , PA 18452
(570) 489-0743
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 15, 2019

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close