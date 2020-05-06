Home

Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home, Inc.
55 Lincoln Avenue
Carbondale, PA 18407
(570) 282-2710
Kimberly Edwards Schmidt

Kimberly Edwards Schmidt Obituary
Kimberly Edwards Schmidt, 38, of Scranton, died Friday.

Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Bernard Edwards Sr. and Diane Cadwalder Edwards, she attended West Scranton High School.

Surviving are five children, Haley, Sean, Christopher, Kayden and Lealah; two stepchildren, Jessie and Kaliah; a brother, Bernard Jr.; five sisters, Theresa, Hannah, Angie and Lori Edwards, and Kati Gene Grace; and a stepbrother, Tim Scone.

She was also preceded in death by a twin brother, Kenneth.

Cremation arrangements by the Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., Carbondale. To send online condolences, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on May 6, 2020
