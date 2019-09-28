|
|
Kirk Hans Hannivig, 56, of Colorado Springs, Colo., was born on April 21, 1963, in Carbondale at St. Joseph's Hospital, the eldest son of Ronald T. Hannivig and the late Beverly Hannivig-Greene (Kirk).
Kirk was killed during the early hours of Sept. 21, 2019, while working alone as a field mechanic in Wyoming - when he and his 2019 GMC maintenance truck, which was properly parked with its lights on in a well-marked parking area along a rural road near Douglas, Wyoming, was suddenly, and still unexplainably, rammed by a tractor-trailer rig.
Kirk retired from the United States Army with the rank of SSG and for many years served as a member of the elite 82nd Airborne Division out of Fort Bragg, N.C. He earned, among many other decorations and citations during his 22 years of service, the Master Parachutist Badge. His second career was as a field mechanic working in the gas and oil fields of ND, MT, CO, WY and Utah. He began his formal education in West Australia and finished in Florida.
Kirk is survived by Shrene, his wife of many years, and their three adult sons, Kent and Nicholas Hannivig, both of Colorado Springs; and United States Army SSG Scott Hannivig, currently assigned to Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri … as well as being blessed with many healthy grandchildren. Additionally, Kirk leaves behind six siblings, Jean and Guy Hannivig, Perth, West Australia; Robin Munsell, Colorado Springs; Hanna Hannivig, Bakersfield, Calif; Soerenn Hannivig, Graham, N.C.; and Jessica Watson-Hannivig, Statesville, N.C.; his father, Ronald T. Hannivig, Carbondale; two aunts, Darleen Calachino, Carbondale; and Veronica Hannevig, Simpson; and an uncle, Vito Burgio, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
He was also preceded in death by his grandparents.
Kirk's funeral will be Sunday, Sept. 29, from the Angelus Funeral Home, 2535 Airport Road, Colorado Springs, Colo. Condolences and thoughts may be shared with the family by visiting the funeral home's website, www.angelusfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 28, 2019