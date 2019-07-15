Knox Eldredge, 65, West Scranton, died Saturday morning at Geisinger Community Medical Center, in Scranton, after a sudden illness. Surviving is his wife and best friend, Florence (Royce) Eldredge. The couple celebrated their 23rd anniversary on June 20.



Born on Feb. 9, 1954, the son of the late William Sr., and Jean (Moore) Eldredge, before his illness, he worked for the maintenance department of the TJ Maxx warehouse.



He loved music, whether it be playing his guitar or singing. A lifelong football fan, he especially liked college football. A Miami native, he rooted for both the Miami Hurricanes and the PSU Nittany Lions. Above all, he was a kind and loving soul. Forever remembered as having a heart of gold, he would be the first to help someone in need. He'll be dearly missed.



He is also survived by three stepchildren, Amy Tucker and husband, Michael; John Young; and Dawn Woodbridge and husband, David, all of Scranton; a sister, Susan Stadolny, Scranton; five grandchildren, Christian, Amanda, Scotty, Michael Jr. and Abigail; a cousin and dearest best friend, Dr. David Eldredge, Florida; and adoring nieces and nephews.



A blessing service to be celebrated by the Rev. Elliott Cooke, Jackson Street Baptist Church pastor, is scheduled for Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Interment will be private.



Family and friends are welcome to pay respects from 4 p.m. until services.



Visit the funeral home's website for condolences, flowers and directions.

Published in Scranton Times on July 15, 2019