Dr. Kristin Marie (Erk) Erbach, D.M.D., 42, of Honesdale, died Friday at Wayne Memorial Hospital.
Born Sept. 7, 1977, in Scranton, she was the daughter of Martin and Annette (Eime) Erk of Honesdale.
Dr. Kristin Erk graduated third in her class of 208 students from Honesdale High School. She completed her undergraduate studies at the University of Scranton in 2000, graduating cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in biochemistry and a Bachelor of Arts degree in philosophy. She completed her dental school education at the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine in 2004. Dr. Erk received the E. Howell Smith Award for Excellence in Prosthetic Dentistry during her studies at Penn. After graduating from dental school, she returned to the same small town where she was born and raised to begin practicing dentistry.
Dr. Erk has practiced general dentistry locally in Honesdale since 2004. She started her dental career under Dr. Lawrence Caruth at the Cherry Ridge Dental Center in 2004, and was an associate there until 2012. From 2012 until 2015, she continued her career as an associate at the Zefran Dental Group in Honesdale.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her children, Luke and Rayghan Erbach; and her brother, Dr. Karlin Erk and wife, Dr. Ashley Erk, and their children.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at the Central United Methodist Church, Honesdale. Interment will follow in Glen Dyberry Cemetery. Friends may visit Hessling Funeral Home Inc., 428 Main St., Honesdale on Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's favorite charity.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 22, 2019