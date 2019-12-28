|
|
Kristine A. Fretty, 72, formerly of Olyphant, died Sunday at the Dunmore Health Care Center. She is survived by her husband, Joseph Fretty.
Born in Peckville, she was the daughter of the late John and Barbara Fritch Morris. She was a graduate of Holy Ghost Parochial School and St. Patrick's High School, both of Olyphant. She had been employed as office personnel at Dairy Lee and retired from Profera Pizza.
Surviving are a stepson, Stephen Fretty, Glen Lyon; a stepdaughter, Kelli Prouzcha, Nanticoke; step-grandchildren, Joseph, Logan and Nicholas; several cousins.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Stephen Morris.
A memorial Mass will be held Monday at 9:30 a.m. in St. Patrick's Church, Olyphant. Interment of cremains, Holy Ghost Cemetery, private at the convenience of the family. There will be no public calling hours. Arrangements, Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City. To leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 28, 2019