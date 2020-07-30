Home

POWERED BY

Services
Albert P O'Donnell Funeral Home
2025 Green Ridge St
Dunmore, PA 18512
(570) 344-1819
Resources
More Obituaries for Kurt Zeglen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Kurt Zeglen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Kurt Zeglen Obituary

Dr. Kurt Zeglen of Dunmore, Pa., died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, surrounded by family at Commonwealth Regional Hospital of Scranton after multiple battles with chronic ailments. He led a full life of hunting, fishing and skiing with no shortage of adversity to overcome.

Born in Philadelphia, Pa., on Sept. 11, 1953, the son of Dr. Arthur and Lenore Zeglen. He graduated from Hahnemann University School of Medicine and practiced radiology throughout Pennsylvania until 2011.

Kurt left his family with magical memories of their vacations in Walt Disney World, one of his favorite places on Earth. He is survived by his wife, Deborah Zeglen; son and wife, Colin and Jessica Zeglen; daughter, Rachel Zeglen; stepdaughter and husband, Kelly Russell-Gonsalves and Juan Gonsalves, and their four children; brother and wife, Barry and Brenda Zeglen; brother, Lance Zeglen; sister and husband, Lisa and Jim Roegner; and sister, Karen Bates. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date for Kurt and his father.

Arrangements by Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore, Pa.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kurt's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -