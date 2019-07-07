Kyle K. Krause, 54, of Madison Twp., passed away of an unexpected heart attack on Thursday, July 4, at Regional Hospital of Scranton. He was the husband of Beth Ann I. (Chapman) Krause and they were married in 1995.



Born in Scranton, he was the son of Marquita (Hahn) Krause and the late Martin F. Krause. Kyle graduated from North Pocono High School in 1983 and attended Johnson College. He worked at Tobyhanna Army Depot as an electronics technician specializing in the installation, training and operation of the guard rail system, a system to locate IEDs. Kyle was very proud to say that he helped protect the men and women who fought in our military.



Kyle was a member of the Moscow United Methodist Church, enjoyed hunting and fishing and recently bought an evaporator to make his own maple syrup. He played football in high school and then semiprofessionally as a tackle for the Scranton Eagles. His love of the game led him to coach for five years for Lakeland High School and for a year at North Pocono.



Most importantly, Kyle loved his family and the memories he made with them. Beth Ann was the love of his life and he couldn't wait to spoil his nieces and nephews, selflessly giving them anything they wanted and attending all of the events they participated in. He was the rock of his family.



Kyle was a longtime blood donor at American Red Cross blood drives and after his passing, he continued his caring and generosity by donating his organs to give life to as many people as he could help.



In addition to his mother and wife, Kyle is survived by his sisters, Kathleen Farr and Kelly Tayoun; his brother, Kenneth Krause; his nieces and nephews, Tina, Ray, Lizzy, Paige, Alex, David, Gavin and Avery; and his great-nephews, Alden, Levi and Raymond.



He was also preceded in death by his father-in-law, Robert Chapman.



The funeral service will be Wednesday, July 10, at 9 a.m. at the Moscow United Methodist Church, 126 Church St., Moscow. Interment will follow in St. Catherine's Cemetery in Covington Twp.



Viewing will be Tuesday, July 9, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC, 3 First St. in Spring Brook Twp.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Pa. s Inc. 1117 Country Club Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011. To share your fondest memories of Kyle, please visit the funeral home's website or Facebook page.

Published in Scranton Times on July 7, 2019