Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Labouré Kuchinski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sister Labouré Kuchinski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sister Labouré Kuchinski Obituary

Sister Labouré Kuchinski, 89, of the Bernardine Franciscan Sisters Third Order Regular of St. Francis, died of natural causes on Oct. 2, 2020, at St. Joseph's Villa, Reading, Pa., where she had resided since 2010.

Born in Moosic, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Walter and Mary (Sopinsky) Kuchinski.

Sister Labouré entered the Bernadine Order on Aug. 11, 1948, and was in her 73rd year of religious life. She served her ministry in Pennsylvania and Virginia as a teacher, domestic, in dietary and in food service and as a receptionist.

Sister is survived by her sister, Joan Felczuk, Moosic, Pa.; and two nieces, Michele Kost and husband, Erwin Sr., Dalton, Pa.; and Joy Felczuk and fiancé, Tom Munski, Norristown, Pa.; many cousins and friends.

Sister was preceded in death by her nephew, Jeffrey Felczuk, who died April 8, 2018.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Labouré's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -