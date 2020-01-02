|
Lana S. Howard, a lifetime resident of Scranton, died Monday at her home.
A graduate of West Scranton High School class of 1959, she was the daughter of the late Lionel and Edith Davis Satterthwaite of Scranton. Prior to retirement, she was employed by the Lackawanna Bar Association. She was a member of Jackson Street Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Jeffrey Howard, Scranton; son, Jeffrey M. Cerato, Scranton; daughter, attorney Lori J. Cerato, Stroudsburg; stepson, Gardner P. Howard, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio; four step-grandchildren; and her adoring dogs, Walter and Abby.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Jean B. Thomas.
Funeral services and interment in Dunmore Cemetery will be private. Memorial contributions in Lana's memory may be made to the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 2, 2020