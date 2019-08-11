|
Lance G. Piasky, 66, Scranton, died Thursday at home. His wife is the former Mary Schoen.
Born in Scranton, on Feb. 11, 1953, to the late Leonard and Lucille Perdyan Piasky, he was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School in 1971, and worked for Scranton Cooperage for many years.
A faithful fan of the New York Giants, there was a room in the house dedicated to the team. Saturday mornings would find him at the "card store" sharing football stories, trading cards and drinking coffee with the regular group of guys. For many years, he was a model train collector and an excellent restorer of vintage cars.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Tanya Carnathon, Scranton; twin granddaughters, Kayla and Emma Goulstone; sister, Leni Piasky, South Abington Twp.; and his two furry companions, Jasmine and Dusty. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Leonard Jr.; and sister-in-law, Ellen Piasky.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 10 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church, Scranton.
Friends may call at the church from 9 to 9:45 a.m.
Arrangements by the McGoff-Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1401 Capouse Ave., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 11, 2019