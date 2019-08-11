Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mcgoff-Hughes Funeral Home
1401 Capouse Ave
Scranton, PA 18509
(570) 343-3660
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Scranton, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Scranton, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lance Piasky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lance G. Piasky


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lance G. Piasky Obituary
Lance G. Piasky, 66, Scranton, died Thursday at home. His wife is the former Mary Schoen.

Born in Scranton, on Feb. 11, 1953, to the late Leonard and Lucille Perdyan Piasky, he was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School in 1971, and worked for Scranton Cooperage for many years.

A faithful fan of the New York Giants, there was a room in the house dedicated to the team. Saturday mornings would find him at the "card store" sharing football stories, trading cards and drinking coffee with the regular group of guys. For many years, he was a model train collector and an excellent restorer of vintage cars.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Tanya Carnathon, Scranton; twin granddaughters, Kayla and Emma Goulstone; sister, Leni Piasky, South Abington Twp.; and his two furry companions, Jasmine and Dusty. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Leonard Jr.; and sister-in-law, Ellen Piasky.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 10 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church, Scranton.

Friends may call at the church from 9 to 9:45 a.m.

Arrangements by the McGoff-Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1401 Capouse Ave., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lance's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now