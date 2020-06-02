|
|
Laneta J. Fries, 94, of Aldenville, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, May 30, 2020, at home. Her beloved husband, Robert Fries Sr., preceded her in death in 2013. They were married on June 3, 1950.
Born Sept. 11, 1925, in Honesdale, she was the daughter of the late Bert and Iva (Stone) Kennedy.
Laneta was a member of the Aldenville Baptist Church. She also belonged to the Laurel Chapter 67 of the Eastern Star in Waymart.
Laneta loved her family and followed the three P's: puzzles, polka and pride in home. She was known for her lively, feisty sense of humor and infectious laughter, and was steadfast in routine and conviction. She lived in rare peace.
Laneta is survived by her son, Rev. Thomas Fries, of Lancaster, Pa.; a daughter-in-law, Ginny Fries, of Aldenville; two grandchildren, Erik R. Fries and his wife, Paige, of Lancaster; and Andrew B. Fries, of Phoenix, Ariz.; three great-grandchildren, Kinsey, Delaney and Teddy; and two sisters-in-law, Rose Kennedy and Mary Fries Ryan.
She was also preceded in death by her son, Robert Fries Jr., in 2012; and infant daughter, Deborah, in 1952; and her brothers and sisters, Claude Kennedy, Ruth McAndrew, Helen Mose, Dorothy Dorflinger, Mary Prince and Burt Kennedy Jr.
"God has brought me laughter, and everyone who hears about this will laugh with me." (Genesis 21:6; for Debby)
Due to current health regulations, services will be private.
Interment will be in Wheeler Hill Cemetery, Pleasant Mount.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Laneta's memory to Aldenville Baptist Church.
Arrangements are entrusted to Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home Inc., Edward R. Howell, funeral director, 269 Belmont St., Waymart, PA 18472.
Published in Scranton Times on June 2, 2020